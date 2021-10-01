Virginia Ann Kyle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ann Kyle, age 77, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Woodlands of Robinson in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on January 4, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, the daughter of the late Elliott Hampton Leyden and Vivian I. (Buckner) Leyden.

Virginia married the love of her life, Donnie C. Kyle, on March 9, 1963 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage together before he passed away on December 22, 2016.

She had lived in Paris Township since 1981 formerly of Stow, she worked as a bus driver for Southeast Schools for over 15 years.

She enjoyed being an artist, designing and decorating their own home. Virginia was an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars.

Virginia is survived by two daughters, Angela Stone of Stow, Andrea and Chris Kainrad of Diamond; her two brothers, Donald and Alice Leyden of Seattle, Washington, Thomas and Suzanne Leyden of Austin, Texas and four grandchildren, Shea Stone Kylee and Cory Nething, Kenzee Stone, McKala Smith; great-grandson, Jaxson Stone and his stepsiblings, Addison and Parker.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donnie.

Per Virginia’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Hawley Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations please be made to The Alzheimer’s Association 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201 Hudson, OH 44236.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.