NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet June (Haney) Gillespie, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 5, 1934, in Braceville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Irwin and Lenora (Ginter) Haney.

She graduated as a proud cheerleader for the Braceville Bees.

Violet June has joined the love of her life, the late Ralph Raymond Gillespie, in eternal rest. They were lovingly married for an amazing 67 years. They were married April 23, 1954, in Angola, Indiana.

Ralph and Violet lived all of their married life in Newton Falls, Ohio, where they raised their three children. Violet was known by many in the community and loved by those she touched.

She worked at City Loan for 42 years and was very active in the community as a member of the Newton Falls Jaycettes and the Newton Falls Athletic Mothers organizations. Violet could always be found selling Newton Falls Sporting event tickets in the ticket booth on Tuesday and Friday nights never missing a game. Violet was everyone’s grandmother as evidenced by so many calling her “GRA!” She often treated several children to a lunch outing on Grandparent’s Day at school.



Violet loved to go on trips to Hollywood and Mountaineer where she was always lucky. One of her favorite things to do was play “Tickies” at Amvets in town with family and friends. Violet had a monumental heart where she always wanted to serve her family and friends. Her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, when she loved to host family and friends for the parade, have water fights with the Newton Falls Fire Department and celebrate at their home, topping the night off watching the fireworks. Violet went above and beyond to ensure every special event was super special and enjoyed hosting family and friends to watch the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and The Ohio State Buckeye games. Violet was always there for her family and grandchildren. Fond memories of Violet will be seeing her sitting in the garage, where she loved to watch the cars drive by and beep at her and she would wave, making it the highlight of her day!

Memories of Violet will be carried on by her loving children: son, Michael (Darcy) Gillespie of Newton Falls; two daughters, Beth (Mark) Medallis and Tammy (Philip) Blandine, both from Newton Falls and sisters-in-law, Irma (Tony) Shields of Chicago and Norma (Norm) Shannon of Lake Lure, North Carolina. Violet has six loving grandchildren, Ryan (Billie) Gillespie of Cortland, Matthew (Krista) Gillespie of Williamsburg, Virginia, Eric Medallis of Arizona, Todd Medallis of Newton Falls and Taylor and Tori Blandine,

of Newton Falls. Violet also has five adoring great-grandchildren, Rylie, Landon, Jayden, Peyton and Sidney.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. Gillespie; her parents, Irwin G. Haney and Lenora May Haney and her sister, Ruth E. Lawson (Charles).

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday January 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Ralph at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.