Victoria Erna Reeve, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Erna Reeve, age 60, of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, August 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 13, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald and Nancy (Sandrock) Renko.

She graduated from Newton Falls High School in the class of 1979.

Victoria enjoyed being a homemaker, boating, her dog, Arthur and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Memories of Victoria will be carried on by her loving family: her husband, Gervase of Newton Falls; her two daughters, Amanda and Shawn Elliott of Columbus and Britney and Mark Allison of North Jackson; her son, Bud Reeve of Newton Falls; her brother, Ronald Renko of Akron and four grandchildren, Adriana, Lexi, Lizi and Shawn.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debbie Renko.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Cremation will follow and burial will be in Hawley Cemetery

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.