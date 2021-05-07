Vickie Lyn Shaffer, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie L. Shaffer, age 61 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born on May 17, 1959 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Wilma (Hudson) Evans.

Vickie married the love of her life, Jimmie E. Shaffer on December 30, 1978 and they enjoyed the past 42 years of marriage together.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the last 36 years, formerly of Lake Milton, Ohio.

Vickie enjoyed playing bingo and listening to country music.

She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Wilma Evans; her grandmother, Viola Hudson with whom she was raised; two sisters, Nancy Evans and Fae Evans and one brother, Jerrod Hudson.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie E. Shaffer of Newton Falls; one daughter, Christine Shaffer of Newton Falls; one son, James (Renee) Shaffer of Newton Falls; two sisters, Donna Hudson of Ravenna and Mary Evans of North Carolina; three brothers, Tom (Cheryl) Hudson of Arizona, Gilbert Evans of Lake Milton, Ohio and Mike (Cindy) Evans of Ravenna and five grandchildren, Rayven, Macairee, Ilithyia, Lennon and Mason.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Vickie will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

