Verlinda Dawn Pal, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verlinda Dawn Pal, age 47 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was born March 7, 1973, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Jackie Lou Kyle.

Verlinda graduated from Lakewood High School and had lived most her life in Champion and Bristolville area.

She worked as a nurse’s aide for Glenview Manor Nursing Home for five years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting and eating Now & Later candies. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her dogs.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cassandra Pal and Brittany Gromley, both of Warren; her one son, Joshua Pal (his fiancée, Alicia Smith) of Orwell, Ohio; her four sisters, Nellie (Scott) Johnson of Warren, Leona Allen of Warren, Loretta (Mike) Phillips of North Ridgeville, Ohio and Jennifer (John) VanMeter of Warren; her two grandchildren, Leah and Honesty and her best friend, Frances (Fran) Roy of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.

Verlinda is preceded in death by her mother, Jackie; one grandson, Carter; one nephew, Larry and her very special dog, Jack.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, visit us at www.jamesfuenralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.