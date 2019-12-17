Valerie J. Pence, Paris Township, Ohio

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie Jean Pence, age 73, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday December 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on October 19, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adolph Bertmeyer and Doris Jean (Masters) Bertmeyer.

She married the love of her life, Jack G. Pence, on November 7, 1975 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together until he passed away on September, 28, 2007.

She has lived in Paris Township, since 1975, formerly of Champion, Ohio.

Valerie worked for Parker Hannifin in Kent for 15 years, retiring in 2010.

She enjoyed knitting, baking, cooking, shopping, animals, riding horses and especially going to all of her grandkids sporting events.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, and 1 brother: Dennis Bertmeyer.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Pence of Paris Township; two sons, Jack and Caitlin Pence of Norfolk, Virginia, Jason and Mary Pence of Brecksville, Ohio; one brother, Dana Bertmeyer of Warren, Ohio and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Donald P. Barnes officiating.

The family will receive friends for calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Valerie will be laid to rest beside her husband Jack, at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

The family would like all donations to be made to Angels for Animals 4750 West South Range Rd. Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Valerie Jean Pence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may view Valerie’s obituary online or to send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.