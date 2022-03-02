NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler C. Hanson age 27 passed away suddenly on February 28, 2022.

He was born on October 22, 1995 the son of Dennis Eugene Hanson and Valerie Ann (Stover) Hanson. Tyler had a great sense of humor, loved meteorology, playing video games, and loved being with his daughter, family and friends.

Tyler is preceded in death by his father Dennis Hanson.

He is survived by: one daughter: Lilly Hanson of Bedford, Ohio, three sisters: Lora Hanson of Streetsboro, Ohio, Olivia Baker of Burlington, West Virginia and Kara DiRusso of Eastlake, Ohio.

Private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest beside his father at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.