Tommy Douglas, Sr., Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Douglas, Sr., age 85 of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born on December 29, 1935 in Newport, Tennessee, the son of the late Richard Douglas and Pauline (Hopkins) Douglas.

Tommy married the love of his life, Julia Ann Pruett on June 7, 1988 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together until her death on December 12, 2020.

He worked as a millwright for Daimler-Chrysler Motor Company in Twinsburg, Ohio for over 40 years and retired in 2005. Tommy was a member of the UAW Local #122.

He has lived in Windham, Ohio for 31 years formerly of Cleveland.

He loved watching NASCAR and MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fights, fishing and most of all loved being with his family.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Julia; three daughters, Debra Douglas, Chrystal Esposito and Hope Bradshaw and one son, Tommy Douglas, Jr.

He is survived by two sons, Fletcher and Cassandra Gilbert, of Wellington, Ohio and Dave and Barbara Douglas, of Newport, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Griffis officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

