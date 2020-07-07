Timothy Lee Howard, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Lee Howard, age 68, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on July 27, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William (Frank) Howard and Rosemarie (Church) Howard.

​

Timothy married the love of his life Catherine S. Lewis on Sep. 12, 1970; they enjoyed 49 years of marriage together.

He had lived in Newton Falls all his life working at Packard Electric for 35 years as a Extruder Operator, retiring in 2005. He then drove for the Amish community.

Timothy belonged to his local UAW. He served in the Ohio National Guard.

He enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques, hunting, gardening, canning and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes as well as watching his grandchildren play sports both locally and in West Chester, Ohio. Timothy was also a connoisseur of fine foods. ​​

Memories of Timothy will be carried on by his loving family: his mother Rosemarie Howard of Newton Falls, his wife Catherine Howard of Newton Falls; his three sons Nathan Timothy Howard of West Chester, Thaddeus Luke Howard of Newton Falls, Ian Matthew Howard and his wife (Amanda Neidhart- Howard) of Lordstown; his three brothers, Ronald & (Dee) Howard of Newton Falls, Eddy and (Patty) Howard of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Marcus Howard and his companion (Ivonne Alvarez) of Palm Harbor, Florida. He loved spending time with his nine grandchildren; Paige, Connor, Isaac, Ivan, Liam, Keegan, Alaric, Kirra, Brooklyn; one great-granddaughter, Eleanor; a crew of nieces and nephews whom he also dearly loved; two sisters-in-law: Margaret Ryan of Mersea, United Kingdom, June Lewis of Newcastle, United Kingdom and a brother/sister -in- law: Michael and Janet Lewis of Gloucester, United Kingdom. ​​

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the First Church of God, 426 West Broad St., Newton Falls from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Eddy Howard and Rev. Reid Lamport officiating.

Timothy will be laid to rest at the Newton Falls Cemetery.​​ The family asks that monetary tributes go to the First Church of God, 426 West Broad St., Newton Falls , or the Newton Falls Athletic Boosters P.O. Box 361, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.​​

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may view Tim’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com