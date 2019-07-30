Thomas Roy Watson, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Roy Watson, 84, of Southington, went to be with our Lord Jesus, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital of natural causes.

He was born October 28, 1934, in Mabie, West Virginia, the son of Rufus Carl and Rebecca Jane (Shreve) Watson.

Memories of Tom will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Wanda Jeanenne (George) Watson, whom he married June 9, 1961; his two sisters Edna and Neal Shocky and Ruth Moore; his two daughters, Pamela and Mark Martindale of Leavittsburg and Brenda and Greg File of Vienna; his one son, Carl Watson of Cortland; his grandchildren, Matthew and Trista Watson of Cortland, Jessica File of Warren, Brittany File of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bre’Ona Martindale of Leavittsburg, Mariah and Dustin Beery of Southington, Chelsey File of Vienna, Christopher File of Vienna, Benton Martindale of Girard and his great-grandchildren, Nikolai Watson, Ava Massucci, Hunter Martindale-Roberts, Thea Watson and soon-expected Marley Beery.

Mr. Watson was honorably discharged from the United States Army, serving from 1958-1963.

He was a steelworker, Local 1375, for 63 years before retiring from WCI Steel.

He was a member of the Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene for over 60 years, where he faithfully served as a janitor, maintenance worker, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and board member.

He had a great love for bowling and classic cars, especially Packards, but most of all, loved and cherished his family, church and his Lord Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Clifford, Howard, Johnny and Willard; five sisters, Edith Ratliff, Thelma Rowan, Rebecca Watson, Annie Currence, Ruby George and grandson, Luther Martindale.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m.

Tom will be laid to rest in Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.