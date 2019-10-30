Thomas Michael Torba, Jr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Michael Torba, Jr., age 64 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas of natural causes.

On April 18, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, Thomas Michael and Marie (Bliss) Torba, Sr. were blessed with the birth of their son, Thomas.

Thomas had lived in Lordstown since 1999 formerly of the Cleveland and Youngstown area.

He was an office technician for ATT & Ohio Bell for 34 years before he retired.

Thomas enjoyed being a woodworker.

Memories of Thomas will be carried on by his loving family: his daughter, Kathleen (Matthew) Ford of Warren Township; his son, Michael Torba of Austin, Texas and his half-sister, Elizabeth (Dennis) Magee of New Middletown.

Per Thomas’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the Boardman Park St. James Meeting House.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

