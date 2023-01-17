LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Drass, age 88 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on September 21, 1934 in St. Lawrence, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George Michael Drass and Delila (Crowell) Drass.

Tom served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

After returning home, he married the love of his life, Janet L. Purdy on February 14, 1957 and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 4, 2001.

Tom has lived in Newton Falls since 1955 and enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.

He worked at Rockwell International as a welder for 28 years until the plant closed in 1977. Then he went to work for Copperweld Steel and worked in the melt shop for 20 years until it closed in 2002. Tom also worked for Denman Tire in Leavittsburg and Heltzel Steel in Warren for a couple of years.

Tom was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church and the United Steelworkers of America Local Union #2243.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet and five brothers, Rich, James, George, Bill and David Drass.

Tom is survived by one daughter, Tami Blessing of Leavittsburg, Ohio; one son, Thomas (Rebecca) Drass of Lordstown; four sisters, Gladys Shope of Champion, Ohio, Gretta Kephart of St. Lawrence, Pennsylvania, Karen (Web) McMillen of Irvona, Pennsylvania and Gloria (Clarence) Stevens of Somerset, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Nicole Blessing, Adam and Crystal Crites; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Adianka, James and Aurora and his long time girlfriend, Rose Hendershot of Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Tom will then be laid to rest next to his wife, Janet, at Lordstown Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

