Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., Braceville, Ohio – Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Johnson, Sr. age 67, of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday night August 17, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1951 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Bert P. Johnson and Helen Jean (Steen) Johnson. Tom married the love of his life, Helen Marie Rutherford on July 31, 1970 and they have enjoyed the last 49 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Braceville since 1986, formerly of Leavittsburg.

Tom worked at Ohio Corrugating for 16 years, then went to work for the Braceville Twp Road Department for 3 years. He and his wife owned & operated TJ’s Market in Braceville for 21 years and it closed in October 2013.

Tom loved old cars, car shows, driving, collecting coins, listening to bluegrass music and story telling.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, 4 brothers: David, Kenneth, Darrel, and Mike Johnson and 1 sister: Mary C. Dodrill.

Tom is survived by: his wife of 49 years: Helen M. Johnson of Braceville, 1 daughter: Lori & Sean Garvey of Braceville, 2 sons: Thomas & Rhonda Johnson Jr. of Newton Falls, Alex & Angela Johnson of Berea, Ohio, 2 sisters: Diane & James Rigsby of Warren, Sue & Darell Brown of Leavittsburg, 2 brothers: Bert & Paulette Johnson of Leavittsburg, Greg Johnson of Niles, Ohio, 9 grandchildren: Derick, Desarae, Deanna, Eric, Delanie, Hunter, Carly, Danika, and Ethan and 2 great grandchildren: Bryce & Brantley.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. John Rutherford officiating the service.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tom will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

