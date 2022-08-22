NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Quinn age 64 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on January 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William J. Quinn and Beverly A. (Morgan) Quinn-Benedict.

Tom was a lifetime resident of Newton Falls, and he loved sports especially the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

He worked at Magnet Plant in Cleveland for many years.

He is preceded in death by only his parents, William & Beverly Quinn.

Tom is survived by one sister, Kathleen Quinn of Newton Falls and one brother, William “Bill” (Pam) Quinn of Fairview, Oregon; nieces, Mandy Weinmann and Jackie Redmond and two great nephews, Kingston Jacob and Phoenix William.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.

