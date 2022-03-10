NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas (Frank) DeAngelo age 79 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday morning March 10, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on January 27, 1943 in Canton, Ohio the son of the late James E. DeAngelo Sr. and Lillian C. (Griffin) Hayes.

After high school, Frank joined the Army National Guard and served from 1964-1970.

Frank married Sally J. (Wood) Yauger on June 25, 1977 and they enjoyed 44 years of wonderful marriage together. He has lived in Newton Falls for over 55 years, formerly of Canton, Ohio.

Frank worked as an Assembler at General Motors in Lordstown for 33 years and retired in 2000.

He was a member of the First Christian Church and the American Legion Post #236 in Newton Falls for many years.

Frank loved hunting in his younger years, traveling, crossword puzzles, watching football with his wife and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Jim and Oscar DeAngelo.

Frank is survived by: his wife: Sally J. DeAngelo of Newton Falls, two daughters: Jeanette DeAngelo of Greenville, South Carolina, Theresa & William Nasonti of West Farmington, Ohio, four step-sons: Kevin Kitakis of Arlington, Texas, Keith and Maggie Yauger of Warren, Ohio, Kirk Yauger of Tampa. Florida, Harry and Jennifer Yauger Jr. of Kinsman, Ohio, five sisters: Donna German of Malvern, Ohio, Rosetta and Albert Sloat of Bolivar, Ohio, Marlene and Larry Cole of Weaverville, North Carolina, Rosa Law of Bellevue, Ohio, Debra and Joe Pritchard of New Caney, Texas, one brother: Joe & Denise DeAngelo of Girard, Ohio, 13 grandchildren: Christopher, Zachary, Taylor, Matt, Alex, Joe, AJ, Ashley, Allison, Anthony, Alina, Nicholas, and Gregory.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday March 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Kline officiating. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either the First Christian Church 17 North Center St. Newton Falls, OH 44444, or the American Legion Post #236 2025 East River Rd. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com