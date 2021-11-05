Thomas David Puleo, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Puleo, age 74 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at his residence with his wife by his side.

He was born on October 12, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Augustus A. Puleo and Mary (Forsythe) Puleo.

Tom married the love of his life, Barbara Sue Click on March 10, 1967 and they have enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.

Tom and Barbara both graduated from James A. Garfield High School in the Class of 1966.

They have lived in Newton Falls for the last 20 years, formerly of Garrettsville.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor for (CMS) Congregate Management Services for over 30 years and retired in 2019.

He enjoyed mowing, working around the house, doing yard work and fixing things. Tom was an all around handyman and everyone called him when something needed fixed.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Edie McAnalley.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara S. Puleo of Braceville; one son, Carl (Cari) Puleo of Park City, Kentucky; his beloved niece whom he raised since the age of nine months, Melinda (Jeff) Amon of Boardman, Ohio; one sister, Rosemary Nicholas of Ravenna, Ohio; four brothers, Paul (Beverly) Puleo of Mantua, Ohio, James “Jim” (Pam) Puleo of Ravenna, Ohio, William “Bill” Puleo of Akron and Tony Puleo of Akron; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tom’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services.

