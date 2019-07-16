Thomas Alan Wilson, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Alan Wilson, age, 28, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Newton Falls.

Thomas was born on September 24, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, The son of the late Thomas Edward Wilson and Leslie A. Wilson.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was self employed as an IT Technician and a computer programmer.

Thomas enjoyed his dad’s corvette, fast cars,the beach, building and fixing computers, going to the gym, but most of all he loved his cats.

Memories of Thomas will be carried on by his loving family; his mother Leslie A. Wilson of Newton Falls; his sisters Christine M . Wilson of Newton Falls and Anne O’Malley; his Aunt Bonnie Heinzl and his Uncles Scott and Willis Wilson; Uncles Darren,Drew and Marc Debolt.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., where the military service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

