WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren.

She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards.

A lifetime area resident, Teresa was of Methodist faith and worked as a nurses aide in the Labor and Delivery Department of Warren General Hospital.

In her spare time, Teresa enjoyed fishing, shooting black powder and crafting. She was a member of the Newton Falls V.F.W Aux #3332.

She married her husband, Raymond Wilson on December 28, 1985. Together they shared 35 years of marriage until his passing on March 3, 2021.

Survivors include her daughter; Michele (Eric) Johns of Deerfield; stepdaughters; Laura Wilson of Salem and Tawnya (Chris) Miller of Austintown; her son; Michael (Denise) Bright of Bristolville and step son, Raymond “Buddy” Wilson, Jr. of Austintown; a sister, Linda Albright of Warren, and seven grandchildren.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond and two sisters; Patricia Horysack and Darlene Sylvester.

No services will be held at this time and cremation will take place.

