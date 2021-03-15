Teddy E. Radtka, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teddy E. Radtka, age 89 of Lordstown, passed away of Leukemia and entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on November 4, 1931 in Warren, Ohio and was the son of the late Ewalt Arthur Radtka and Ora Mae (Hanna) Radtka.

He married Fredia Grace Logue on May 14, 1961 and they have enjoyed 59 years of marriage together.

The Radtka family moved to Lordstown when Teddy was 8 years old. He was a Lordstown High School graduate Class of 1950.

Teddy was a member of the US Navy when he served during the Korean War and was a devoted member of the Beachmasters Unit ll.

After returning from the Navy, he was employed by Republic Steel. Shortly thereafter, Teddy became a journeyman’s carpenter and worked for Warren Engineering until the early 70’s, acting as superintendent during the construction of the GM Van Plant in Lordstown. During this period, Teddy and his father worked to build Imperial Trailer Park. In 1965, Teddy and his wife Fredia started Imperial Home Sales, Inc.

Teddy was a member of Lordstown Lutheran Church where he was a very active member, serving as church council president and various other committees. He served on the Lordstown Village School Board in the 1980’s, and was a former Board Member serving as President of the (OMHA) Ohio Manufacturing Housing Association in Columbus, Ohio.

Teddy’s life long passion was working at Imperial Communities, instilling and teaching work ethics to many. Teddy enjoyed many things, including traveling with his family and friends, making wine, reading and gardening. His greatest enjoyment was the Annual Radtka/Housel camping trips with his family and Canadian Flying fishing trips with his son Ron, nephew Jeff and friends!

Ted is survived by: his wife Fredia G. Radtka of Lordstown, two daughters: Donna and Tom Cowie of Newton Falls, Barb & Kyle Boyd of Newton Falls, one son Ron and Cindy Radtka of Lordstown, one sister: Beverly (Jean) Housel of Lordstown, six grandchildren: Bryan & Jessica Cowie, Payson and Holly Cowie, Drue Boyd, Julia Boyd, Ethan Radtka, Wyatt Radtka and one great-grandson: Everis Cowie

Calling hours will be at the Lordstown Lutheran Church on March 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. before the funeral.

Funeral services will be at the church on March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Kate Walsh.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either the Lordstown Lutheran Church: 5615 Palmyra Rd. Warren, Ohio 44481 or the Velosano, which is dedicated 100% for the cure: 9500 Euclid Ave, DVB Cleveland, Ohio 44195. Online donations can be given at velosano@ccf.org in his memory.