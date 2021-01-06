Ted Wayne Howard, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Wayne Howard age 61 of Newton Falls passed away suddenly on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born on August 3, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Thomas Garrett Howard and Margaret Amelia (Rink) Howard.

Ted worked as a maintenance supervisor for Aspen Square in Aspen, Colorado for many years.

He was a member of the US Marine Corps, the Newton Falls VFW Post #3332 and the Lake Milton American Legion Post # 737.

He is survived by; one brother: Robert C. Howard of Warren, Ohio and some nieces and cousins.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Tom and Don Howard.

Per Ted’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be a graveside service at a later date.

He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



