NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Hogue, age 69 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 16, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on May 22, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Francis Arthur Kaufman and Edna May (Lange) Kaufman.

Susan has lived in Newton Falls for over 40 years, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio where she graduated from Wilson High School in the Class of 1971.

After high school she married the love of her life, Michael J. Hogue, Sr. on August 18, 1979 and they have enjoyed the past 43 years of marriage together.

Susan loved knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, going to yard sales and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Megan Hogue and a granddaughter, Harlee Hogue.

Susan is survived by her husband, Michael J. Hogue, Sr. of Newton Falls; two daughters, Marissa (Troy) Seavey of Orwell, Ohio and Shannon (Greg) Daugherty of Ravenna, Ohio; three sons, William (Robin) Hogue of Sidney, Ohio, Michael (Samantha) Hogue, Jr. of Streetsboro, Ohio and David Hogue of Newton Falls; sister, Joan (Fenton) Strader of Strasburg, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Jersee, Haiden, Preston, Lida, Austin, Sebastian, Benjamin and Sadie.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be one hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Susan will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

