Suellen Marie Rosier, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suellen Marie Rosier, of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Eastland of natural causes.

She was born on January 16,1951 to the late Robert and Ethel (Parker) Shearer.

Suellen worked at Cardinal Berry Plastics in Streetsboro and retired in 2013.

Memories of Suellen will be carried on by her loving family; her husband James Rosier of Newton Falls, her two daughters Tonya Lough of Newton Falls, Frankie Scott of Warren; her son Jerry Lough of Newton Falls; her sisters Mary Barnes of Garrettsville, Patty Gibson of Windham, Barb Armstrong of Newton Falls; her three brothers David, Edward, and Kenneth Shearer of Windham.She is preceded in death by her two sons Eric James & Dusty Joe, one brother Rusty & one sister Donna.

Per Suellens wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444.

