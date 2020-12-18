Steven M. Park , Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven M. Park 57 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Thursday December 17, 2020 at the Continuing Health Care of Niles.

He was born on November 19, 1963 in Warren, Ohio the son of the Robert M. Park and Lela “Toots” (Dixon) Park.

Steven married the love of his life, Cindy Ann McFarland on July 3, 1993 and they have been blessed with 27 years of marriage together.



Steven was employed by Autumn Industries as a truck driver.

He enjoyed Nascar racing and camping.

He is survived by his wife Cindy A. Park of Warren; his parents Robert & Lela “Toots” Park of Niles and his sister Sharon Park of Niles.

Calling hours will at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls Monday December 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

Steven will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

