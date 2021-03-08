Steven John Bilovesky, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven John Bilovesky, age 84 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday night, March 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born on February 14, 1937 in Rowes Run, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Steven Bilovesky and Anna (Orostek) Bilovesky.

Steven served his country in the U.S. Army serving from 1960-1962.

He married Opal Marie Booher on May 9, 1992, and they have enjoyed 29 years of marriage together. He and his wife have lived in Newton Falls for the last six years, formerly of Southington, Ohio.

Steven worked as a die setter at Packard Electric for 40 years retiring in 1995.

He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Warren for many years.

Steven enjoyed camping, traveling, coin collecting, watching Cleveland Indians Baseball and watching his grandkids play softball.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Opal M. Bilovesky of Newton Falls; one sister, Dorothy (Kenneth) Cribbs of Charlotte, North Carolina; one stepson, Paul Tancos of Newton Falls; two stepdaughters, Lori Tancos of Newton Falls, Terri (Rodger) Foy of Garrettsville, Ohio; three granddaughters, Melissa (Danny) Deakins of Garrettsville, Krista Foy and her companion, Denielle Hall, of Vermilion, Ohio, Kayla (Jason) Stottlemire of Freedom Township, Ohio; two grandsons, Jaymes Poling and Scott (Elayne) Poling; four great-granddaughters, Sierra Foy, Madeline and Lillian Stottlemire and Keaira Hall; one great-grandson, Leo Poling and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Lizzie Weed officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Cremation will follow the service.

Steven will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.