Stephen Mark Forepaugh, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Mark Forepaugh, age 59, of Newton Falls passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on February 16, 1960, in Macedonia, Ohio the son of the late Harry Robert and Donna Marion (Moore) Forepaugh.

Stephen married the love of his life, Christine Lynn Clonch on July 24, 1992 and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage together.

Stephen had lived in Newton Falls since 1990 formerly of Norfolk, Virginia and Macedonia, Ohio.

He had worked at EK Concrete as a driver, Sidley Concrete as a manger and then Youngstown Propane as a driver.

Stephen was a member of the Amvets in Newton Falls.

He loved spending time with his dog, “Jewel”, eating Mexican food, target shooting, watching old war and western movies and watching Star Wars and Star Trek. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed his Harley motorcycle and trains.

Memories of Stephen will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Christine of Newton Falls; his stepmother, Betty Forepaugh of Aurora; his three daughters, Libby Forepaugh of Austintown, Sarah Forepaugh of Kankakee, Illinois and Stephanie Forepaugh of Cape Coral, Florida; his son, Ben Forepaugh of Newton Falls; his two brothers, Larry (Terry) Forepaugh of Ripley, West Virginia and Harry (Jeanne) Forepaugh of Bristolville and his four grandchildren.

Stephen is preceeded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating.

The family asks that all contributions go in the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.