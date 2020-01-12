Stephen L. Goblinger, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen L. Goblinger, age 81, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday January 10, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on November 14, 1938 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis Goblinger and Tina (Kubistak) Goblinger.

Stephen married the love of his life, Marceline Butala on July 2, 1966 and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together until she passed away on October 31, 1996.

He has lived in Lordstown since 1966, and was employed at General Motors for 32 years as a tow motor operator retiring in 1998.

Stephen was a member of Christ our King Church until it closed, then became a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

He loved classic cars, camping and raising his pet dogs.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marceline; an infant daughter and a sister, Stephanie (Cookie) Staschak.

He is survived by three sons, Kenneth and Jill Goblinger of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Kevin and Kim Goblinger of Warren, Ohio and Keith Goblinger of Lordstown; three brothers; three grandchildren, Doug, Courtney and Lauren and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaden and Carlie.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Merzweiler officiating.

Stephen will be laid to rest with his wife at Lordstown Cemetery.

