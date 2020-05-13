Stephen F. Putt, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen F. Putt “The Professor”, age 71 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on December 12, 1948 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ralph William Putt and Clara Fern (Glunt) Putt.

Stephen married the love of his life, Donna Carter on June 8, 1968 and they have enjoyed 51 years of marriage together. They have lived in Braceville the last 23 years, formerly of Champion and Warren, Ohio.

Steve graduated from Champion High School in 1967 and then attended Kent State University.

He retired as a millwright and technical tTrainer from GM Lordstown Assembly Plant after 38 years. He enjoyed teaching for Workforce Development at KSU Trumbull Branch.

His passion was playing his guitar with musician friends.

Steve was a member of the UAW Local 1112 and founded MVLiveMusic.com.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Putt of Braceville; his daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Floor of Columbus; his son, William (Rose) Putt of Howland; his two sisters, Candy Putt of Leavittsburg and Ann Putt of Felton, Delaware; his three brothers, Randall Putt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Terrance (Louise) Putt of Orwell, Ohio and Brian Putt of Leavittsburg; his seven grandchildren, Kyle, Paige and Dylan Clement, Gregory and Mark Gotti, Rayin and Kerrigan Putt; two great-grandchildren; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Stephen Michael Putt, who was taken from us much too early from cancer.

Steve wants to express a special thank you to his brother, Randy for the donation of a kidney 36 years ago.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease), 1001 East 101st, Terrace Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 in memory of Stephen F. Putt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

