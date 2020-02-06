Stefanina Mennella Hogue, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stefanina Mennella Hogue, age 92, of Warren peacefully passed away into eternal life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born on January 21,1928 in Naples, Italy the loving daughter of the late Michael Mennella and Elisabeth (Carannante) Mennella.

She emigrated to the United States in December of 1947 and married Otto Hogue on January 29, 1948. He passed away on August 30, 1981.

Formerly of Warren, she lived in Newton Falls from 1974-2016 and returned to Warren to live at Gillette’s Nursing Home.

Stefanina has worked for Golden Gate Restaurant, Cisco Restaurant and Community Hospital in Warren.

She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible.

She was an avid walker, an enthusiastic coupon shopper and loved Neapolitan music.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Nello, Salvatore and Enrico Mennella; three sisters, Loretta Lombardo, Anna Stath and Maria Riccio; one granddaughter, Megan Hogue and one great-granddaughter, Harlee Hogue.

She is survived by her son, Michael Hogue (Susan) of Newton Falls; her daughter, Nancy Homlitas (Michael) of Warren; a brother, David Mennella of Harford, Connecticut; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8.

She will then be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to the Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 in memory of Stefanina Hogue.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls OH 44444 (330)-872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.