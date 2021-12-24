SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley C. (Skip) Hanes, age 80, of Southington, Ohio, passed on to his next duty station on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren after a brief battle with cancer.

Skip was the son of Mary Hanes (Alex) born on April 10, 1941, in Warren, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Braceville High School Class of 1960.

Following graduation, he worked for a time in a local grocery store, then felt the call of duty and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served from 1963 – 1967, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in Vietnam. Skip loved “his Marine Corps” and he used his training as the foundation upon which he built a successful life of leadership and integrity. Skip continued his life of service as an Engineering Aide with the City of Warren Engineering Department, retiring in 2007 after 42 years. For many years he was the City liaison/coordinator of the major citywide events. During that time he also held a variety of leadership positions with AFSME.

In 1988, Skip met Gail (Nitch Ledney) who became his wife in 1995. Together they traveled near and far on Skip’s Honda Goldwing motorcycle and after their riding days ended, enjoyed taking cruises and trips to Las Vegas and any other place that caught their eye.

In his private life, Skip’s public service continued as he served on and subsequently was named Chairman of the Southington Water District during which time he worked with various local, state and federal government leaders to establish public water service to the Township. He had also been a member of a number of civic organizations throughout his life. Never one to sit idle, Skip became a National Rifle Association Certified CCW Instructor. He also enjoyed participating in local turkey shoots with his custom-made “Big Gun” and honing his skills at reloading pistol ammunition.

Skip is survived by his wife, Gail; his stepdaughter, Shelley Mears (Ken) and stepgranddaughters, Taylor and Madison.

He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Alex and sister, Mary Kathleen.

At his request, Skip is being cremated.

A Celebration of Life Service will be later in the Summer of 2022 when the weather is warmer.

To honor Skip, donations may be made in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

