HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz.

Stanley has lived in Hubbard for the last five years with his son, formerly of Berlin Center, Ohio.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in the Class of 1966.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968.

He married the love of his life, Julie Ann Rapczak, on July 23, 1966 and they enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage together until her death on April 28, 2022.

Stanley worked as a purchaser at Omega Extrusion in Aurora for 15 years until he retired in 2014.

He loved watching all sports, especially football and the Cleveland Browns and he loved talking about politics.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julie; one son, Randall Sallaz; three brothers, David, Wendall and Ronald Sallaz and one granddaughter, Ashley Sallaz.

He is survived by two sons, Richard and Erine Sallaz of Hubbard, Ohio and Timothy and Mary Sallaz of Deerfield, Ohio; one sister, Janeen Wukotich of Niles, Ohio; one brother, Jerry and Norma Sallaz of North Jackson, Ohio; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to services.

Stanley will be laid to rest beside his wife, Julie, at Newton Falls Cemetery. Military Services will be performed by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.