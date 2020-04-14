Stanley Gene Carr, Palmyra Township, Ohio

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley G. Carr, age 69, of Palmyra Township, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 13, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Herman Carr and Maxine (Whaling) Carr.

Stanley graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1968 and attended Kent State University.

Stanley lived in northeast Ohio his entire life, with the last 17 years in Palmyra Township.

He was a born-again Christian and attended the First Baptist Church in Newton Falls.

Stanley worked as a professional truck driver for Preston and USF Holland for over 35 years, retiring in September 2018 from Teamsters Local 24 and Union Local #261 International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Stanley enjoyed the outdoors and vacationing with his wife, Nancy, to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Carr and sister, Judy Cartmell.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nancy L. Carr of Palmyra Township, Ohio; daughters, Jennifer Jackson of Louisville, Ohio and Jacqueline Wagner of Alliance, Ohio; brother, Arden (Bonnie) Carr of Berlin Center, Ohio; stepdaughter, Jami (Tim) Warner of Louisville, Ohio; stepsons, Joe (Wendy) Byer of Youngstown, Ohio and Jeffrey Byer of Poland, Ohio and grandchildren, Emily and Natalie Warner.

Cremation has taken place.

In light of the current situation, there will be no services at this time but a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

