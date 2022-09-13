BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley F. Whetstone, age 74 of Braceville, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

He was born on May 14, 1948 in Niles, Ohio, the son of the late William Edward Whetstone, Sr. and Dorothy A. (Mikula) Whetstone.

Stanley graduated from Niles McKinley High School in the Class of 1967.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and went into the Vietnam War.

He met and married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Dye on May 14, 1986 and they enjoyed 36 years of marriage together.

Stanley worked at many different places during his lifetime, he retired from Thomas Steel Strip in 2013 after 12 years of employment in the Rolling Mill Department.

He was a member of the Newton Falls VFW Post 3332 for many years.

Stanley loved the outdoors, motorcycles, his beloved dogs, fishing, trapping and working in his yard.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William E. Whetstone, Jr.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Whetstone of Braceville; one sister, Cheryl Whetstone of Niles; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Whetstone of Niles and two nephews, William (Sherry) Whetstone of Murrieta, California and Steve (Joy) Whetstone of Aliso Viejo, California.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

