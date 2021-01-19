Soila D. Camacho, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Soila D. Camacho age 81 of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on June 30, 1939 in Houston, Texas the daughter of the late Guillermo P. Diaz and Evangelina (Salazar) Diaz.

Soila married the love of her life, Raul L. Camacho on March 11, 1955 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage together until he passed away in June of 1989.

She moved up here to live with her son Alex in Girard from Houston, TX in 2009 after her brother passed away.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Girard since 2016. Soila enjoyed playing bingo, crossword puzzles, watching Kung -Fu movies, and putting puzzles together.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, two sons: John Ruiz, Gilbert Camacho and one brother: Guillermo Diaz Jr.

She is survived by: one daughter: Sandra Gonzales of Houston, Texas, five sons: Alex Camacho of Girard, Ohio, Roy Camacho Houston, Texas, Frank Camacho of Florida, Andy Camacho of Houston, Texas, Roger Camacho and Lorena Patterson of Kansas City, Kansas, one sister: Hope Hernandez of Houston, Texas, one step sister: Susana Campos , 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.

