Shirley R. Hastings, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Hastings, age 82, of Newton Falls, Ohio, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls of natural causes.

On May 18, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, Charles Howard and Verdelle Pearl (Homuth) Rice were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Shirley.

Shirley married the love of her life, Charles A. Hastings, on March 19, 1960 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together before he passed away on June 6, 2002.

Shirley worked at Packard Electric as a sample harness worker for 30 years before retiring on May 27, 1994.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, doing crafts, sewing and riding bikes.

Shirley was a member of the Extension Homemakers Club of America in Arkansas. She was also a member of the Hobby Hunters in Newton Falls and a previous member of the American Legion Post in Newton Falls. She won numerous ribbons for her crafts in Arkansas. She also was the Grand Prize winner for the Bicentennial in 1976 for the custom costumes she made.

Memories of Shirley will be carried on by her loving family; her sons, David C. Hastings of Leetonia, Todd S. Hastings of Warren, Douglas G. Hastings (Tina) of Newton Falls; her daughter, Joni L. Lance (Ted) of Newton Falls and her nine grandchildren, Jason, Ashley, Cheyanna, David, Robert, Brittany and Kassidy Hastings, Samantha Peace and Brandi Lance.

Per Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

