Shirley J. Dudash, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Dudash, age 80 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on December 24, 1940 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard A. Spencer and Bernice A. (Mounts) Spencer.

Shirley married the love of her life, Robert Clinton Dudash and have been together for over 60 years until has death.

She has lived in Warren for over 50 years, formerly of Windham, Ohio.

Shirley loved doing ceramics and did it for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert and two sons, Bradley Dudash and Robert Dudash II.

Shirley is survived by one daughter-in-law, Brenda Jo Dudash of Garrettsville, Ohio.

Per Shirley wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no services.

Per Shirley wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.