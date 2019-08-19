Shirley Imogene Perrine, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley I. Perrine, age 83, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 10, 1936 in Gassaway, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Scott Friend and Rose (Boggs) Friend.

Shirley married the love of her life, Dexter R. Perrine on January 19, 1956 and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage together until he passed away on May 1, 1999.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1956, formerly of Gassaway, West Virginia.

Shirley owned Jean’s Beauty Shop out of her own home as a self employed beautician for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene on Parkman Road where she was a deacon for many years. Also she faithfully attended the North Jackson Church of the Nazarene.

Shirley enjoyed car rides, writing poetry, reading her Bible, word search puzzles and doing things at the church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dexter; one son, Jerry Ray Perrine; three sisters, Kathleen Gilliam, Geraldine Stout and Bessie Bass and one brother, Coleman Friend.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheri and Nicolette Perrine of Newton Falls.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dexter, at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 7th floor, New York, NY, 10001 in memory of Shirley Perrine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.