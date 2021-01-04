Shirley Ann Reinhart, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Reinhart, age 63 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday night, December 29, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on September 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hoge and Mildred (Moore) Vaughan.

Shirley married Wayne A. Reinhart on October 25, 1997 and they have enjoyed 23 years of marriage together.

She has lived in Braceville for the last 11 years, formerly of Lake Milton.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Howard, Edward James and George and three sisters,: Ellen, Patty and Sandra.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne A. Reinhart of Braceville and son, Shaun Vaughan of Braceville, as well as, one brother William and one half-brother, James Hoge.

Per Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



