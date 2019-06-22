Sherry Lynn Davies Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Davies, 62, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Sherry was born in Warren, Ohio on March 23, 1957, to Robert and Glady’s (Mendenhall) Davies.

She attended Labrae High school and worked as a caregiver for a number of years.

She worked the last ten years as a friendly face inside the “Church Mouse”, a community thrift store where she lived.

Sherry loved keeping her home nice, spoiling her dog, Mia and spending time making memories with her family and friends.

She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sons, Greg and (Samantha) Davies and Patrick and (Megan) Weir; her stepchildren, Jimmy Upole and April Ramahi; her grandson, Michael; her granddaughters, Liberty and Gabriella; her brother, Rick and (Denise) Davies; sister-in-law, Karen Davies; her life partner, James Upole and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, June and Linda and brothers, Bill and Bob.

Per Sherry’s wishes cremation has taken place and a service of remembrance will be held at James Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., where calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.