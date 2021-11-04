Sharon Rae Casedy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Rae Casedy, age 78, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.



She was born on May 6, 1943 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Wilbert E. Kane and Winifred E. (Smail) Kane.

Sharon married the love of her life, Roger C. Casedy on September 8, 1962 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together before he passed away on March 13, 2019.

Memories of Sharon will be carried on by her loving family: her two sons, Jeffrey Casedy of Warren and Kevin (Yvette) Casedy of Newton Falls; one brother Robert (Becky) Kane of Apollo, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica (Chris) Mohan, Jared, Laurissa and Brandon and one great-grandchild, Myla.

Sharon was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going to the casino, shopping, traveling and spending time with her grandkids.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sharon will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roger, in Lutheran Cemetery.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jammesfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.