Sharon Elaine Tabor, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Elaine Tabor, age 76 formerly of Garrettsville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday night, November 18, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on September 27, 1945 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Asa Keith Kinney and Carmel Virginia (Parsons) Kinney.

Sharon married Herbert Ellwood Tabor on June 2, 1986 and they have enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. Sharon and Herb most recently lived in North Lima but spent 35 years in Garrettsville.

She worked at Century 21 and MB Realty in Garrettsville as a realtor for many years, retiring in 2001.

Sharon is a long time member of the Windham Bible Church.

She loved reading, painting, riding horses, traveling to Florida and especially loved her kids and grandchildren.

Sharon was much loved by her family and many friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly (Sparks) Rininger; sister, Brenda Kay (Grim) Bucco and grandson, Thomas R. Wogan.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert E. Tabor, Jr. of North Lima, Ohio; daughter, Kelly (Tom) Wogan of Nashport, Ohio; three sons, Donald (Tammy) Sparks of Brunswick, Ohio, Erik (Cortney) Tabor of North Lima, Ohio and Ethan (Jacqueline) Tabor of North Lima, Ohio; sister, Opal (Paul) Young of Newton Falls; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Crouch officiating.

Sharon will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Kim, at Windham Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

