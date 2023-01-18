LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon C. Arnold-Rivera, age 28, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic due to a brief illness.

She was born on March 15, 1994 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael J. Arnold and Darla S. (Bowser) Arnold.

Shannon has lived in Gilbert, Arizona since 2013, formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio, where she graduated from Labrae High School in the Class of 2012. During her years at Labrae, she was a member of the Band, Volleyball Team, Who’s Who Among Outstanding Students in America and she received the Presidential Academic Award from President Obama.

Shannon loved helping the mentally and physically challenged at an annual Fishing Derby and was a Candy Striper at a local hospital.

Shannon then attended Marshall University, and Youngstown State University.

She loved being a mom and wife to her family. Shannon enjoyed all music, drinking her coffee, shooting guns and writing poetry of which three of her poems were published.

Shannon is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dale Bowser and her stepgrandfather, John Dufalla.

She is survived by her husband, Carlos J. Rivera of Gilbert, Arizona; her parents, Michael and Darla Arnold of Leavittsburg, Ohio; two sons, Armando and Angel Rivera of Gilbert, Arizona; one stepdaughter, Alexis Rivera of Gilbert, Arizona; one stepson, Antonio Rivera of Gilbert, Arizona; her paternal grandparents, James and Donna Arnold of Leavittsburg; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Dufalla of Niles, Ohio; mother-in-law, Emma Vega and grandmother-in-law, Emma Rodriguez, both of Gilbert, Arizona. She will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date and time.

Contributions may be made in Shannon’s name to The Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

