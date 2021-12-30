WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scottie L. Johnson, age 56, of Warren, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born on July 17, 1965, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Arnold Scott and Janet R. Johnson.

Scottie married the loved of his life, Nellie J. Allen, on May 15, 1993 and they have enjoyed 28 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Warren since 1991, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

Scottie worked as a Mechanic for Buckeye Auto Wrecking in Brookfield for the last five years.

He loved hunting for aliens, exploring for Bigfoot and spending time with his grandchildren.

Scottie is preceded in death by his mother; one son, Buddie Scott Stone and two brothers, Arnold W. Johnson and Joseph Allen Gullion.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie J. Johnson of Warren; three daughters, Margaret and Ron Thomas of Logan, West Virginia, Jackie Guido of Warren, Heidi Blumenstock of Warren; one son, Billy Allen of Warren; three sisters, Penny Richardson of Parma, Ohio, Diana Heaton of Beckley, West Virginia, Virginia and John Liberty of Cleveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Xavier, Izeyha, Jae’lynn, Lilliahna and Jeovanni lived with him.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com