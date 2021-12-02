Scott A. Angel, Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott A. Angel age 55 of Windham passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday November 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born on September 12 1966 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Elmer C. Angel and Donna M. (Perks) Angel.

Scott married the love of his life, Sandy Grimwood on August 5, 1989 and they have enjoyed the last 32 years of marriage together.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Warren.

Scott loved hunting, fishing, coloring, listening to music, being in the outdoors, and especially being with his two grandchildren.

Scott is survived by: his wife Sandy Angel of Windham, Ohio, one son: Bo Angel of Ravenna, Ohio, one daughter: Courtney Angel of Windham, Ohio, two grandchildren: Nevaeh Angel, Kai Angel, two sisters: Linda & Robert Gillespie of Warren, Sharron & Russell LaLonde of Braceville, four brothers: Leslie & Toni Angel of Warren, Rodger & Vivian Angel of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Douglas & Pamela Angel of Limestone, Tennessee, Jeremy & Linsea Angel of Norton, Ohio and one brother in law: Roger Cutlip of Braceville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and 1 sister: Delores Cutlip.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Scott after the holidays.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

