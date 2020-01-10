Sandra Sue Snowden, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Sue Snowden, age 62, passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was born on July 31, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William L. Snowden and Ruth A. (Weaver) Snowden.

Sandra graduated from Jackson Milton High School in the Class of 1975 and has lived in Austintown since 2014, formerly of Lake Milton.

Sandra worked at General Motors in Lordstown, as an assembler for 26 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple and the UAW Local #1112.

Sandra enjoyed being around friends and family, watching her favorite television shows and especially loved spending time with her grandson, Jordan and talking to him, as she always called, the love of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, David G. Snowden.

Loving memories of Sandra will be carried on by her daughter, Alexis (Drew) Douglass; sisters, Cynthia Snowden, Erma (Joseph) Quimby; brother, William (Judy) Snowden; three grandchildren, Jordan, Ethan and Kali; nieces and nephews, Joe (Lana), Megan, Michael, Amanda (Michael), William J. and great-nephews and nieces, JD, Ashton, Aubrey and Brooke.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home, in Newton Falls, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will Immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

The family has requested all donations please be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105, in memory of Sandra S. Snowden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH, 44444, (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.