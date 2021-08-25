Sandra S. Riffle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra S. Riffle age 60 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday August 23, 2021 at the Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on October 1, 1960 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Harold James Weekley & Janice Waveline (Ferrebee) Weekley.

Sandra had lived in Newton Falls since 1986 formerly of Salem, West Virginia. She was a prep cook for Covered Bridge Restaurant for 23 years and recently retired.

Sandra loved cats, lighthouses, playing phone games, reading and watching sci fi and horror movies. She was a super fan of her granddaughter’s dance competitions.

She is preceded in death by only her parents.

Memories of Sandra will be carried on by her loving family; her three sons Robert and (Leanna) Riffle Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Stefan Riffle of Newton Falls, Joseph and (Melanie) Riffle of Douglasville, Georgia; her two daughters Janice “Jay” Riffle of Newton Falls, Myla Riffle of Austintown; her five sisters Brenda Weekley of White Pine, Tennessee, Wilda Martin of Marietta, Ohio, Karen Weekley of Warren, Ohio, Melinda Delaney of Vienna, West Virginia, Jennifer and (Brian) Kingery of Champion, Ohio; her five brothers Michael and (Judy) Weekley of Big Isaac, West Virginia, Franklin Weekley of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Calvin Weekley of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Terry Weekley of Newton Falls, Nelson Weekley of Parkersburg, West Virginia; her seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Sandra will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Help us celebrate Sandy by wearing her favorite color – purple!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

