Sandra Lynn Miller, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn Miller, age 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at her home on Monday, September 9, 2019 with her children by her side.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Grace Buyers McIntyre.

Her spirited nature found her living in Kansas, Washington D.C., California, and Madrid, Spain. Sandy studied nursing and worked in numerous nursing homes. This path came naturally to her, due to her caring nature toward the elderly. In later years, she enjoyed working in insurance sales.

She loved Genealogy and spent much of her free time researching her her own family history as well as helping others do the same. In her spare time, Sandra loved to sing, play guitar, piano, banjo and even the accordion! She adored writing songs, even publishing ‘Happy Anniversary (Fifty Years Together) in 1982.

Sandra was a bit of an artist as well, with her crocheting, sewing and crafting. Her dazzlingly painted ceramic nativity became a family tradition each Christmas under the tree.

Sandra raised 6 children, ‘Patty,’ ‘Chuckie,’ ‘Jimmy,’ Dorothy, ‘Robbie,’ and ‘Missy.’

On December 16, 1975, she married Harold L. Miller, extending her family with his daughters Susan Pack of Niles, Ohio and Lynn Price of Warren, Ohio. Sandra and Harold enjoyed more than 40 years together.

Sandy worked many odd jobs before retiring to become a stay-at-home mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children Patricia Hemberger of Braceville, Ohio, Charles Williams of Warren, Ohio, James Williams of New York, New York, Dorothy Raymundo of Celebration, Florida, and Melissa Miller of Warren Ohio, Susan Pack of Niles, Ohio , her 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great-grandchildren. She leaves her best friends: Carol Mason and Nancy Webber. And last but not least, her two cats, Katie and Rainbow.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Miller son Robert Miller, a daughter Lynn Price, granddaughter Layla Manuel and her brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral services will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Bob Farley officiating.

She will be laid to rest next to her son Robert at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com