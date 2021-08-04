Sandra L. Sanford, Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Sanford age 71 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday August 1, 2021 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

She was born on February 4, 1950 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond David Nichols and Mercedes Ruth (Woodward) Nichols.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the Class of 1968.

Sandra married the love of her life, Roger Dale Sanford on June 14, 1969 and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage together until he passed away on March 7, 2012.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the last 46 years, and was a former member of the Freewill Baptist Church.

Sandra enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, cooking, bird watching and crocheting.

She is survived by: one daughter: Carrie and Grant Thorndyke of Rootstown, Ohio, one son: Roger and Gin Sanford of Decorah, Iowa, one sister: Phyllis and Bill Legg of Newton Falls, three grandchildren: Nichole Jevne, Danielle Aldredge, Noah Thorndyke and three great grandchildren: Brooke, Gabriella and Chloe Jevne.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday August 7, 2021 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth A. Kline officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Edinburg Twp. Cemetery in Edinburg, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may view Sandra’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com