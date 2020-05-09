Sally Joanne Gillium, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Gillium, age 90, of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday night, May 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 18, 1929 in Parma, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett J. Sanders and Dorothy (Tackett) Sanders.

Sally married the love of her life, Robert E. Gillium on July 2, 1960 and they enjoyed 26 years of marriage together until he passed away on December 28, 1986.

She has lived in Braceville since 1960, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio. Sally was a 1947 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

She worked at Strouss-Hirshburg, Copperweld, Ideal Foundry, Richardson Dairy, Snack-Shack, Superquick Restaurant, Ravenna Arsenal and the Rape Crisis Team in Trumbull County.

Sally enjoyed reading, bowling, crafts, garage sale browsing, and in her younger years, she enjoyed her summers in Put-in -Bay and doing summers jobs along with her friends; Virginia, Jeannie and Cathy.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a brother, James Sanders; two sisters, Trudy MacNaughton and Dorothy (Margie) Southworth.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Chris) Turkasz of Parker, Colorado; two sons, Martin (Barbara) Gillium of Chesapeake, Virginia and Robert Gillium of Frederick, Maryland; a sister, LeVeda Sanders of Southington, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Brittanie and Ashley; four great grandchildren, Alicen, Kinsley, Elsie and Harper.

Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sally will be laid to rest beside her husband, Robert, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, in memory of Sally.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.