BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jo Posey, age 84, of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

She was born on April 21, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis Hammond and Ruby (Cummins) Hammond.

Sally married the love of her life, Floyd Thomas Posey on February 3, 1957 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until he passed away on November 28, 2016.

She was active with the bluegrass band Southern Comfort and cooked on their trips. Sally also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting canning, quilting and babysitting the grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd and sisters, Norma Jean Hammond, Nancy Jane Anchors, Carol Louise Foreman and Sandra Shockey.

Sally is survived by daughters, Pamela McCreary of Cortland, Ohio, Vicky and Charles Fincham of Ravenna, Ohio, Patricia and Mark Matas of Newton Falls, Jackie and Rick Mossor of St. Mary’s, West Virginia; two sons, Floyd Thomas and Julia Posey Jr. of Wilsonburg, West Virginia, Gregory and Bethany Posey of Newton Falls; one sister, Lillian and Robert Graham of Brooksville, Florida; one brother, Louis Hammond, Jr. of Howland; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Jennifer Dorn officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Sally will be laid to rest beside her husband, Floyd at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, Inc., 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH (330) 872-5440.