Sally Jean Warner, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Warner, age 62, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 10, 2020, after she bravely fought a six month battle following an aortic rupture.

She was born on March 16, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis Moger and Dorothy Merie (Leggett) Moger.

She was a 1976 graduate of LaBrae High School where she met the love of her life, Michael C. Warner. They married on April 21, 1979 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

She worked alongside her husband at Taylor Winfield in Youngstown for 23 years retiring in 2001. Most recently she worked for US Safety Gear in Leavittsburg for the last 15 years.

Sally was a member of Braceville Methodist Church. She was talented in many aspects of life. She had a keen eye for decorating her house during the holidays. Christmas was her favorite. She loved decorating every inch of her home including putting up 5 Christmas trees with perfectly wrapped gifts. She enjoyed making many crafts and entering various craft shows. She was a master of procrastination. She excelled at getting anything done last minute. She cherished many trips to West Virginia visiting family and friends. There, she enjoyed her annual Black Friday shopping spree with her family. She enjoyed listening to music, especially her favorite band Aerosmith. Sally appreciated garage selling and could never pass up a good deal. Her extensive vocabulary was proficient at knowing more curse words than most people know in a lifetime. She liked four letter words as much as she loved gardening and trust us, she LOVED her flowerbeds. She took great joy in clipping anything out of magazines; recipes, landscaping ideas, and coupons.

Her biggest and greatest love was her family and friends. She always put others first and devoted her life to her family.Sally is preceded in death by only her parents.



She is survived by her husband, Michael C. Warner of Newton Falls; two daughters, Amanda Warner, Shanay and Tim Ponzi; one son, Joshua and Lisa Warner; three siblings, Susan Moger, Sandra Moger and Steven Moger; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joann and Ferrell Goff; five grandchildren, Aiden, Hudson, Emily, Rowan and Connor and a special friend, Micki Capan of Newton Falls.



Cremation has taken place and the family will announce services at a later date.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Braceville United Methodist Church 589 Park Rd. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com